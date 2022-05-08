Advertisement

Bryan police investigating shooting at apartment complex

It happened just after midnight Sunday at 3301 Providence Avenue near N Harvey Mitchell Parkway.
By Rusty Surette
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday morning that occurred at an apartment complex.

According to reports obtained by KBTX, the shooting happened just after midnight at 3301 Providence Avenue near N Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

Police said one person was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital.

The motive for the shooting is unclear.

There was a second man who was at the scene who was arrested on a drug-related warrant and for failure to identify.

