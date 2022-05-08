Advertisement

Bryan police investigating single vehicle rollover crash near RELLIS campus

The driver of the car was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries, said police.
One-vehicle rollover crash on the 47/Riverside Parkway N ramp to SH 21 west near the RELLIS campus.(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle and Rusty Surette
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan police are investigating a single-vehicle rollover that happened around 1:15 Sunday afternoon.

It happened on the 47/Riverside Parkway N ramp to SH 21 west near the RELLIS campus.

Officers on scene said they were still investigating how the accident occurred.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital by Bryan Fire/ EMS. We’re told there were no passengers in the car.

All roadways are open in the area.

No other details were immediately available from the police.

