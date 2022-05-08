Bryan police investigating single vehicle rollover crash near RELLIS campus

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan police are investigating a single-vehicle rollover that happened around 1:15 Sunday afternoon.

It happened on the 47/Riverside Parkway N ramp to SH 21 west near the RELLIS campus.

Officers on scene said they were still investigating how the accident occurred.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital by Bryan Fire/ EMS. We’re told there were no passengers in the car.

All roadways are open in the area.

No other details were immediately available from the police.

⚠️MVA: One-vehicle rollover crash on the 47/Riverside Parkway N ramp to SH 21 west near the RELLIS campus. Driver went to hospital. Cause of crash unknown. 1:51pm pic.twitter.com/Pp1vUNaeIo — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) May 8, 2022

