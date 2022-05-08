Firefighters help save driver in Burleson County creek

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters worked together early Sunday morning to help rescue a driver who crashed a car into a creek in Burleson County.

It happened at FM 1361 and County Road 442 southeast of Snook just after midnight.

The vehicle left the roadway and was halfway submerged into the water about 50 feet from the roadway and about 30 feet down into the creek.

Firefighters confirm one person was injured and sent to a hospital.

No other vehicles were involved.

Snook and Somerville firefighters responded to the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.