Hundreds showed off their best hats to celebrate Kentucky Derby

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Kentucky Derby was brought to College Station Saturday thanks to the Brazos Valley Symphony Society’s Derby Day event. The society is a non-profit that supports the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra.

During Saturday’s event, attendees were able to watch the Kentucky Derby live, enjoy live music, participate in a silent and live auction and show off their derby hats in the hat parade.

Along with the derby fun, the event served as a fundraiser to help support the symphony and its upcoming season and events.

”It’s gonna be a wonderful season, and this particular gala helps us to be able to afford to do that, to be able to hire our musicians, to be able to pay for the auditorium rent, all the various things we have to be able to do to advertise everything,” Mary Koeninger, executive director of the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra, said. “It’s so important to us this gala and its success.”

