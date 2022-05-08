Advertisement

Officials asking for help locating missing Houston man last seen in Madisonville

According to family on social media Schelsteder was last seen on Monday May 2 near the Buc-ee’s near I-45 in Madisonville
69-year-old Henry Schelsteder of Houston, Texas is last known to have been driving northbound...
69-year-old Henry Schelsteder of Houston, Texas is last known to have been driving northbound on I-45 near Madisonville, Texas the evening of May 2, 2022.(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -A missing senior alert has been issued by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Texas EquuSearch

Officials are seeking the help of the public in locating 69-year-old Houston resident Henry Schelsteder. He suffers from a medical condition that requires medication.

Schelsteder is a contract driver that was en route to the Dallas area to make a delivery. It is believed Henry was near Madisonville, Texas in his last communication; however, his location is not confirmed. The current search area is between New Waverly, Texas, and Dallas, Texas.

Schelsteder was last seen driving a gray (or silver), 2002 Ford F350 pickup with a black headache rack on the rear window, bearing Texas license plate PYP-5305.

Schelsteder is 5′ 10″ and weighs approximately 210-240 pounds with hazel eyes and a fair complexion. Henry has white hair, is partially bald, and has a scar on the top of his head. At the time of his disappearance, Henry is believed to have been wearing a black t-shirt, khaki shorts, gray shoes, and a welding hat.

Authorities are asking landowners with land that borders I-45 between New Waverly, Texas, and Dallas, Texas, to scan their property lines nearest the highway on both the northbound and southbound sides in search of Henry or his vehicle. The public is also asked to be on the lookout in areas east and west of I-45 in the event he became confused and travelled in a different direction.

Schelsteder is described as a very safe and methodical driver who is very specific about the stops he makes and always takes extra precautions in bad weather.

If you have any information about Henry’s current whereabouts, please contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500 or dial 911.

MISSING: Henry Schelsteder, 69, Houston,Texas (5/2/22) 🚩 Anyone with property along I-45 near Madisonville is asked to...

Posted by Madison County Sheriff's Office Texas on Saturday, May 7, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWTX has confirmed with officials that Caysen Tyler Allison is the student in custody after a...
Suspect in deadly Belton High stabbing charged with murder
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Former Municipal Judge Albert Navarro
Exclusive: City of Bryan answers lawsuit filed by former municipal judge
FILE- Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys discuss items in the motion for mistrial...
Kyle Rittenhouse expresses interest in attending Texas A&M University
No injuries have been reported at this time
Roadway reopens after crash at Harvey Mitchell and Longmire

Latest News

Brazos County ESD proposals were passed by voters on May 7.
Six Brazos Valley school districts hoping to have bonds passed in special election
school bonds
SCHOOL BONDS PASSING
Brazos County ESD proposals were passed by voters on May 7.
Brazos County ESD proposals passed in May 7 election
Derby Day is a fundraiser that helps support the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra's upcoming...
Hundreds showed off their best hats to celebrate Kentucky Derby