Officials asking for help locating missing Houston man last seen in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -A missing senior alert has been issued by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Texas EquuSearch

Officials are seeking the help of the public in locating 69-year-old Houston resident Henry Schelsteder. He suffers from a medical condition that requires medication.

Schelsteder is a contract driver that was en route to the Dallas area to make a delivery. It is believed Henry was near Madisonville, Texas in his last communication; however, his location is not confirmed. The current search area is between New Waverly, Texas, and Dallas, Texas.

Schelsteder was last seen driving a gray (or silver), 2002 Ford F350 pickup with a black headache rack on the rear window, bearing Texas license plate PYP-5305.

Schelsteder is 5′ 10″ and weighs approximately 210-240 pounds with hazel eyes and a fair complexion. Henry has white hair, is partially bald, and has a scar on the top of his head. At the time of his disappearance, Henry is believed to have been wearing a black t-shirt, khaki shorts, gray shoes, and a welding hat.

Authorities are asking landowners with land that borders I-45 between New Waverly, Texas, and Dallas, Texas, to scan their property lines nearest the highway on both the northbound and southbound sides in search of Henry or his vehicle. The public is also asked to be on the lookout in areas east and west of I-45 in the event he became confused and travelled in a different direction.

Schelsteder is described as a very safe and methodical driver who is very specific about the stops he makes and always takes extra precautions in bad weather.

If you have any information about Henry’s current whereabouts, please contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500 or dial 911.

