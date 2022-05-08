Report: Bryan man arrested after leading deputies on high-speed pursuit

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man was put in jail late Saturday night after reportedly leading deputies on a high-speed chase.

According to an arrest report, 28-year-old Robert Schmitt fled a Brazos County deputy when the lawman attempted to stop Schmitt for speeding and for flashing a bright light bar at other vehicles on FM 60.

Deputies say Schmitt led them on a pursuit that reached speeds up to 115 mph into the city of Bryan.

During the chase, deputies say he side-swiped another vehicle at Wellborn and F&B Road and eventually rolled his SUV at Holick Lane and East North Avenue in Bryan.

When asked why he evaded deputies, Schmitt reportedly said he was very upset that people were driving with their bright lights on, so he decided to use his light bar as bright lights.”

He was arrested and charged with evading arrest. His bond is set at $10,000.

