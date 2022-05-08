Advertisement

Report: Bryan man arrested after leading deputies on high-speed pursuit

During the chase, deputies say he side-swiped another vehicle at Wellborn and F&B Road and eventually rolled his SUV at Holick Lane and East North Avenue in Bryan.
During the chase, deputies say he side-swiped another vehicle at Wellborn and F&B Road and...
During the chase, deputies say he side-swiped another vehicle at Wellborn and F&B Road and eventually rolled his SUV at Holick Lane and East North Avenue in Bryan.(Mug shot provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Rusty Surette
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man was put in jail late Saturday night after reportedly leading deputies on a high-speed chase.

According to an arrest report, 28-year-old Robert Schmitt fled a Brazos County deputy when the lawman attempted to stop Schmitt for speeding and for flashing a bright light bar at other vehicles on FM 60.

Deputies say Schmitt led them on a pursuit that reached speeds up to 115 mph into the city of Bryan.

During the chase, deputies say he side-swiped another vehicle at Wellborn and F&B Road and eventually rolled his SUV at Holick Lane and East North Avenue in Bryan.

When asked why he evaded deputies, Schmitt reportedly said he was very upset that people were driving with their bright lights on, so he decided to use his light bar as bright lights.”

He was arrested and charged with evading arrest. His bond is set at $10,000.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWTX has confirmed with officials that Caysen Tyler Allison is the student in custody after a...
Suspect in deadly Belton High stabbing charged with murder
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Former Municipal Judge Albert Navarro
Exclusive: City of Bryan answers lawsuit filed by former municipal judge
FILE- Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys discuss items in the motion for mistrial...
Kyle Rittenhouse expresses interest in attending Texas A&M University
No injuries have been reported at this time
Roadway reopens after crash at Harvey Mitchell and Longmire

Latest News

It happened just after midnight Sunday at 3301 Providence Avenue near N Harvey Mitchell Parkway.
Bryan police investigating shooting at apartment complex
It happened at FM 1361 and County Road 442 southeast of Snook just after midnight.
Firefighters help save driver in Burleson County creek
Brazos County ESD proposals were passed by voters on May 7.
Six Brazos Valley school districts hoping to have bonds passed in special election
school bonds
SCHOOL BONDS PASSING