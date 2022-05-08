Six Brazos Valley school districts hoping to have bonds passed in special election

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Some Brazos Valley school districts are looking to get help from voters this election. Brenham ISD, Iola ISD, Normangee ISD, Cameron ISD, Bartlett ISD and Leon ISD all have bonds they are hoping to get passed.

So far, Normangee and Leon are looking poised to get passed this election. Both districts have asked for bonds in hopes of doing some renovations on their facilities.

Trending in the other direction for voters are Brenham and Iola ISD. Brenham has asked for $153,980,000 for expansion projects that included a new junior high school. Meanwhile, Iola was hoping to get $24 million in bonds for a new gymnasium, fix drainage issues and more. Votes are leaning towards that not happening for either school district.

Two Milam county districts Cameron and Bartlett ISD are still awaiting results. Bartlett ISD is seeking $20 million to help purchase new buses and vehicles. Cameron ISD is looking for $15,900,000 to also purchase new buses and facility renovations. Up-to-date numbers have not come in for Milam county yet.

