Summer-like heat will challenge records at times this week

Settle in, Brazos Valley. Early summer has arrived and it does not look to going anywhere anytime soon. The upper levels of the atmosphere will get stuck in a blocking pattern that stretches high pressure from Texas to the Great Lakes. This will shut down the chance of rain locally and continue to push thermometers 10° or more above the average for early-to-mid May. Thunderstorms will be possible each afternoon in other parts of the state, but are expected to fall apart before getting anywhere near us. At best, we get some blow-off clouds scooting through our sky.

Monday’s afternoon temperature is expected to come within 3° of the 11-year-old record of 99° for the day. Morning cloud cover both Monday and Tuesday should keep things around the mid-90s. Humidity will make it feel more like 100° or so, a breezy south wind will attempt to help bring some relief as we step outdoors. Wednesday & Thursday’s record high are both set at 94° -- the forecast currently calls for those to be tied or broken. The same could happen this weekend as the heat continues and only an isolated rain chance creeps back into the forecast.

Sunday Night: Increasing clouds. Low: 75. Wind: S 10-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Monday: Morning clouds, afternoon sun. High: 96. Wind: S 10-15 mph, gusting 25 mph at times.

Monday Night: Increasing clouds. Low: 75. Wind: S 10-15, gusting 20 mph.

Tuesday: Morning clouds, afternoon sun. High: 94. Wind: S 10-15, gusting 20 mph+ at times.

