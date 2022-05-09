Aggies Announce ‘Turn It Gold’ Weekend vs. Mississippi State

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Two teams clad in Maroon & White take the field at Blue Bell Park from May 13-15, but that weekend the Texas A&M baseball team will Turn It Gold.

When Texas A&M hosts Mississippi State, the Aggies will be raising funds for Turn It Gold. The Turn It Gold foundation fights for the voiceless youth in pursuit of elevating childhood cancer awareness and generating bold action through online story sharing, events, and media with the hopes to change the percentage of dollars invested in childhood cancer research and make a real difference for a cure.

”I have had the experience of walking alongside a family who had a child going through a fight with cancer,” Coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “And I have always felt like those that work to fight childhood cancer and those nurses and doctors who help those fighting this disease are true angels on this earth. With that being said, anything that I can do both personally and professionally to help people going through this fight, I want to help. It’s an honor for our baseball program to be involved in Turn It Gold.”

As part of the fundraising efforts, gold t-shirts, bubble machines and wristbands will be among the items sold.

A donation link is available at 12thman.com/turnitgold

Turn It Gold is no stranger to Texas A&M Athletics, working with the Aggie soccer squad since 2015.

The Friday game airs on SEC Network with Dave Neal (play-by-play) and Chris Burke (color) on the call. All three games are available for streaming on SEC+. Fans can tune in locally on 1150 AM/93.7 FM or inside the 12th Man Mobile App.

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M baseball.