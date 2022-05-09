Anderson strikes gold four times for Allen Academy at TAPPS State Track Meet

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Allen Academy’s Amelia Anderson turned in some big performances at the TAPPS Track and Field State Meet over the weekend.

She won four individual state championships. In the 100 meters she ran a personal best of 12.07 seconds. She also won the 100 meter hurdles, 300 meter hurdles and the pole vault.

The Allen Academy junior also received an award as the 2A Girls Regional Athlete of the Meet.

