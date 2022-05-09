Advertisement

Bahamas calls on US labs to help solve deaths of 3 tourists at resort

FILE IMAGE - Bahamas Police Commissioner Paul Rolle said Monday that officials also collected...
FILE IMAGE - Bahamas Police Commissioner Paul Rolle said Monday that officials also collected samples from the rooms where the tourists were staying.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Officials say samples extracted from three U.S. tourists who died at a resort in the Bahamas under mysterious circumstances have been sent to a U.S. lab to expedite results and help authorities understand what happened.

Bahamas Police Commissioner Paul Rolle said Monday that officials also collected samples from the rooms where the tourists were staying.

He identified the victims as Michael and Robbie Phillips of Tennessee and Vincent Paul Chiarella of Florida.

Chiarella’s wife, Donnis, was airlifted to Florida and remains in serious condition.

Their bodies were found Friday morning at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort in Exuma.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWTX has confirmed with officials that Caysen Tyler Allison is the student in custody after a...
Suspect in deadly Belton High stabbing charged with murder
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Former Municipal Judge Albert Navarro
Exclusive: City of Bryan answers lawsuit filed by former municipal judge
FILE- Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys discuss items in the motion for mistrial...
Kyle Rittenhouse expresses interest in attending Texas A&M University
No injuries have been reported at this time
Roadway reopens after crash at Harvey Mitchell and Longmire

Latest News

The New York Times scrambled to change its Wordle game on Monday to avoid a puzzle answer that...
Wordle answer changed to avoid fraught word, NY Times says
A 15-year-old Ukrainian girl drives two wounded men through battlefields to safety, despite...
15-year-old girl drives two wounded men to safety through Ukrainian battlefield
The Biden administration announced on Monday that 20 internet companies have agreed to provide...
Biden starts program to provide discounted internet service
A 15-year-old Ukrainian girl drives two wounded men through battlefields to safety, despite...
Ukrainian teen drives two wounded men through battlefield
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives at the parade ring with Princess Alexandra in a...
Queen Elizabeth won’t attend Parliament opening due to mobility issues