Brazos County voters approve sales tax increases for Emergency Service Districts 3 and 4

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Volunteer Fire Departments are ready to move forward on improvements after voters approved a sales tax increase in some parts of the county.

After Saturday’s special election, the sales tax will raise to the state limit of 8.25% in Emergency Service Districts 3 and 4.

ESD 3 includes the eastern part of the county from Highway 21 to an area south of Highway 30. ESD 4 is on the county’s west side and includes a section of OSR all the way to south of FM 60. On Sunday firefighters responded to a rollover accident near the RELLIS Campus in ESD 4.

ESD 4 plans to add some paid firefighters during the daytime as a result of the sales tax increase, while ESD 3 is considering them in the future.

”It means a great deal to not only our ESD, but also to the fire department, that people are willing to allows us this extra funding to support fire department operations,” said Chief Jason Ware of Brazos County Precinct 3 Volunteer Fire Department.

Firefighters tell us this change takes some of the burden off property owners.

