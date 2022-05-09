Brazos Valley Chorale celebrates Mother’s Day with free concert

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos Valley Chorale closed out its 2021-2022 season with a Mother’s Day Concert.

The ensemble of volunteer singers performed songs from its identity and the ground series.

The concert was originally scheduled to be held at the Lake Walk Pavillion in Bryan but was moved to Peace Lutheran Church in College Station due to heat warnings in the area.

Event organizers say they hope mothers and families had a good time and say they’re looking forward to the next season to begin in August.

The concert can be viewed in its entirety below.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.