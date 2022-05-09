Advertisement

Bryan police arrest suspected drug dealer

Terry Conner
Terry Conner(Brazos County Detention Center)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police arrested a suspected drug dealer after finding over 25 grams of meth and four cell phones in his car.

Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, both the Bryan police and fire departments responded to the 2300 block of Sandy Lane for a subject down call. The individual, Terry Lee Conner, 42 of College Station, was found in his vehicle which was stopped in the roadway.

According to arrest records, as Conner was reaching for his wallet police noticed a clear zip-lock bag in the passenger seat. Once authorities were able to get a better look at the baggie, they noticed it contained a crystal-like substance similar to meth. Near that baggie, officers also noticed another small bag containing marijuana.

Officials say once Conner noticed officers had discovered the baggies he tried to hide them with a food to-go box.

Police say they then tried to get Conner to exit the vehicle, when they opened his car door, they found a gun in the driver’s door pocket.

Inside the car, officers found a scale, rolling paper, a total of 25.2 grams of meth, 1.3 grams of marijuana, $2,338.25, and four cellphones. Officials say the meth appeared to be wet, which means it was freshly made and indicative that it was to be used by a seller.

Conner was arrested for manufacture and delivery, unlawful carry of a weapon, and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.

