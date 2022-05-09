Fresh Faces Add Youth to Bombers’ Roster

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, TX (May 9, 2022) - A strong selection of freshman players has joined the 2022 squad and are ready to show their grit on the field.

Out of Frisco, TX by way of the University of Nebraska is Chandler Benson, LHP. . The 5′11″ lefty comes in with only a few innings of college ball but boasts a successful high school career. Benson was ranked within the top 500 HS pitchers in the nation and has had some playing time on the Dulins Dodgers where he helped win a number of tournaments and championships during his high school career.

Next is Riley Bender at 3rd Base from Kingwood, TX and plays ball for Abilene Christian. The 6′3″ 174lb. A multi-sport athlete, Bender lettered in basketball and baseball at Kingswood HS where he made his claim as the Texas UIL 6A homerun leader. An athlete of his caliber is a welcome addition to the Bombers organization.

Bender will have some ACU company from his teammate, Adam Byrd, another ACU athlete joining the team. At 6 feet and 171, this centerfielder has quite an arm, flashing his talents on the mound as well as fielding. Byrd is from Mesquite, TX and went to Poteet HS where he played baseball all 4 years. His senior year, Byrd was selected to his 13-5A all-district team with a .439 batting average and 21 runs. As a pitcher, Byrd checked off 73 strikeouts in 34 innings.

From Paris Junior College, first baseman Cole Kracemer brings his talents to the Brazos Valley. 2022 has been a pretty electric year for the “COVID freshman” batting a solid .366 and posting 49 RBIs, and 37 runs. The 6′4″, 225 lb left handed hitter has found his footing within the last month and will be coming into the season hot!

Last but not least, another Paris College Dragon joins the roster. The Bombers welcome Dalton LeBlanc, a lefty pitcher from Sulphur, LA. At 5′10″, 180 lbs, the R/L pitcher comes in with 41Ks and a 4.10 ERA over 37.1 innings pitched. With a 4-1 record and a stellar 9.88 K/9, LeBlanc will bring some new heat to the Bombers’ bullpen.

Stay tuned throughout the preseason as the Bombers continue to announce their 2022 summer roster! The Bombers are gearing up for the most exciting and action-packed season yet!

