Advertisement

Good morning Baltimore! Navasota High School Theatre Company presents ‘Hairspray’

You can purchase tickets at the Navasota High School front desk or by messaging the theatre department’s social media pages.
The Navasota High School Theatre Company presents Hairspray!
The Navasota High School Theatre Company presents Hairspray!(Navasota High School)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - You can’t stop the beat! On Thursday, May 12, Friday, May 13, and Saturday, May 14, Navasota High School Theatre Company will be movin’ and groovin’ across the stage at the Brosig Performing Arts Center to bring you their rendition of Hairspray! The shows start at 7 p.m.

The show’s director, Stephanie FitzSimon, says the play is all about overcoming prejudices.

“That goes from one’s body image to gender roles to issues of race during the Civil Rights Movement. There are some very serious themes in Hairspray, however it is all done in a lighthearted manner and it will leave you on your feet wanting more,” said FitzSimon.

Despite eight weeks of exhausting rehearsals, FitzSimon said her actors are feeling energized and pumped to put on the biggest musical in the school’s history.

“We do theatre to bring empathy and understanding to the world around us,” FitzSimon said. “This show takes place in the 60′s but it still happens today. We knew we had the perfect, diverse cast for this show. We want to show everyone that you can come together, regardless of who you are or where you come from, and that these themes are still important today and we all need to break down the barriers of prejudice and get up and dance.”

Student tickets are $10 and adult tickets are $12. You can purchase your tickets for Hairspray at the Navasota High School front desk or by messaging the Navasota Theatre Company on their social media platforms here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWTX has confirmed with officials that Caysen Tyler Allison is the student in custody after a...
Suspect in deadly Belton High stabbing charged with murder
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Former Municipal Judge Albert Navarro
Exclusive: City of Bryan answers lawsuit filed by former municipal judge
FILE- Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys discuss items in the motion for mistrial...
Kyle Rittenhouse expresses interest in attending Texas A&M University
No injuries have been reported at this time
Roadway reopens after crash at Harvey Mitchell and Longmire

Latest News

Brazos County Pct. 4 Volunteer Fire Department will have new funding after voters approved a...
Brazos County voters approve sales tax increases for Emergency Service Districts 3 and 4
Terry Conner
Bryan police arrest suspected drug dealer
State Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick spoke at a press conference last...
Texas Republicans say if Roe falls, they’ll focus on adoptions and preventing women from seeking abortions elsewhere
The Sunday afternoon crash happened on Highway 75 at Mitchell Cemetery Road near Huntsville.
Seven people rushed to hospitals after head-on collision in Walker County