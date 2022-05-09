Good morning Baltimore! Navasota High School Theatre Company presents ‘Hairspray’

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - You can’t stop the beat! On Thursday, May 12, Friday, May 13, and Saturday, May 14, Navasota High School Theatre Company will be movin’ and groovin’ across the stage at the Brosig Performing Arts Center to bring you their rendition of Hairspray! The shows start at 7 p.m.

The show’s director, Stephanie FitzSimon, says the play is all about overcoming prejudices.

“That goes from one’s body image to gender roles to issues of race during the Civil Rights Movement. There are some very serious themes in Hairspray, however it is all done in a lighthearted manner and it will leave you on your feet wanting more,” said FitzSimon.

Despite eight weeks of exhausting rehearsals, FitzSimon said her actors are feeling energized and pumped to put on the biggest musical in the school’s history.

“We do theatre to bring empathy and understanding to the world around us,” FitzSimon said. “This show takes place in the 60′s but it still happens today. We knew we had the perfect, diverse cast for this show. We want to show everyone that you can come together, regardless of who you are or where you come from, and that these themes are still important today and we all need to break down the barriers of prejudice and get up and dance.”

Student tickets are $10 and adult tickets are $12. You can purchase your tickets for Hairspray at the Navasota High School front desk or by messaging the Navasota Theatre Company on their social media platforms here.

