No. 15 Women’s Golf Prepares for Regional Action

Texas A&M Golf
Texas A&M Golf(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 8:25 PM CDT
FRANKLIN, Tenn. – The No. 15 Texas A&M women’s golf team is set to compete at the Franklin Regional May 9-11 at the par-72, 6,450-yard Vanderbilt Legends Club.

“We are really excited to get to Nashville,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “We have gotten a lot accomplished in the three weeks since SECs. We have been able to rest up, prep for Vanderbilt Legends and finish all of our finals. We can’t wait to compete for a trip to Grayhawk! Our preparation has led us to this week and this group is ready to go!”

The Format

Among the 12 teams and six individuals competing in Franklin, four teams will advance, along with the top two individuals from non-advancing teams, after 54-holes of stroke play to the NCAA Championships May 20-25 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Texas A&M is 9-3 versus the Franklin Regional field when competing in the same tournaments this year.

It’s Good to be Back

The Aggies are making their first regional appearance as a team since the 2018-19 campaign. The 2019 regional appearance capped off 19-consecutive postseason trips. Texas A&M has advanced past regional play 19 teams with the last occurrence happening in 2015.

The Lineup

Chadwell’s lineup features Adela Cernousek, Hailee Cooper, Jennie Park, Blanca Fernández García-Poggio and Zoe Slaughter. Fernández García-Poggio leads the team with a 71.47 stroke average and has eight top-20 finishes, including a tournament championship at the Sam Golden Invitational. All five Aggies making the trip have produced a top-10 performance this season.

How to Keep up

Fans may follow along with live stats here throughout the course of the three rounds.

The Field (Golfstat.com Ranking)

Wake Forest (No. 3)

Alabama (No. 9)

Texas A&M (No. 15)

Duke (No. 21)

Oregon State (No. 27)

Vanderbilt (No. 35)

BYU (No. 41)

Kent State (No. 45)

UTSA (No. 52)

Augusta (No. 63)

Boston University (No. 106)

Austin Peay (No. 164)

Follow the AggiesVisit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s golf. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s golf team on FacebookInstagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWomensGolf.

