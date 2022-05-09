Official election results show most Brazos Valley school bonds failing

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Area school districts are looking at their next steps after voters decided on bond proposals Saturday.

Brenham ISD is going back to the drawing board after voters defeated a nearly $154 million bond proposition on Saturday. In the election, 56% of participants voted against it, while 44% were in favor. Despite what they said was a disappointing outcome, school leadership says they were pleased with the big turnout.

The bond would have made way to build a new junior high school, make renovations to the current high school, expand district-wide accessibility, and upgrade security and technology.

Brenham’s School board met for the first time Monday after learning the bond proposal results.

“I think just around 4,000 people came out to vote so that’s a great deal of interest in Brenham ISD and what we’re trying to do. Unfortunately we’re disappointed that the bond didn’t pass,” said Superintendent Tylor Chaplin of Brenham ISD.

He said they’ll likely look at next steps soon.

“We’ll reflect, we’ll gather and then we’ll move forward. Now what kind of time frame that looks right now I don’t know,” said Chaplin.

Brenham ISD said they will continue evaluating their challenges including those issues at the junior high school.

Iola voters also voted against a $24 million bond that would include a new gymnasium, fix drainage issues and add classrooms. It lost by just 19 votes.

“We had almost 600 people vote. I think that’s a good representation of our community and they voiced their opinion. It was a setback for us. It did not pass but it’s something we can work with,” said Jeff Dyer, Iola ISD Superintendent.

Cameron ISD is still waiting for final results on their nearly $16 million bond that would renovate the existing school buildings including the original C.H. Yoe High School to create a career and technical education center.

Unofficial results show it winning with a narrow margin of one vote, but election officials were waiting to receive several mail-in ballots Monday. Cameron ISD Superintendent Kevin Sprinkles declined our request for an interview Monday morning.

He said he wanted to wait until the results become official with the election being so tight.

