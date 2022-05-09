Advertisement

Park Leads Aggies into Fourth After Round One of NCAA Regional

Texas A&M Golf
Texas A&M Golf(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. – Led by junior Jennie Park’s 3-under 69, the Texas A&M women’s golf team stood in fourth place on the team leaderboard after the first round of the Franklin Regional at the Vanderbilt Legends Club on Monday.

The Maroon & White turned in a 1-over 289 on day one and trail No. 9 Alabama (-1), No. 21 Duke (-1) and Vanderbilt (E). The Aggies held a three-stroke lead over fifth place and No. 4-ranked Wake Forest (+4). In order to advance to the NCAA Championship, A&M needs to maintain a foothold within the top four, as the top-four teams advance at the end of round three.

“That was a good round to get under our belts,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “Jennie [Park] played really well. Every day we should get a little bit better and get more comfortable with the course. We hit a lot of good putts today that didn’t fall, but if we keep hitting those shots, I know they will eventually go down. I am excited to get back out there tomorrow.”

Park controlled the course, knocking down birdies on Nos. 4, 5, 10 and 18 with just one bogey. The Carrollton, Texas, native blistered the back nine with a 34 to secure third on the player leaderboard.

Freshman Adela Cernousek and sophomore Zoe Slaughter both contributed 1-over scores of 73 and were tied for 19th. Senior Hailee Cooper and junior Blanca Fernández García-Poggio rounded out the lineup with 2-over par 74s each, which were good for 28th place.

Next Up

The 15th-ranked Aggies will continue their pursuit of a trip to the NCAA Championship in the second round of the Franklin Regional tomorrow at 8 a.m. Fans may follow along with the live stats here.

Team Standings

T1 – Alabama (-1)

T1 – Duke (-1)

3 – Vanderbilt (E)

4 – Texas A&M (+1)

5 – Wake Forest (+4)

T6 – Oregon State (+5)

T6 – UTSA (+5)

8 – Boston University (+9)

9 – BYU (+10)

T10 – Augusta (+12)

T10 – Kent State (+12)

12 – Austin Peay State (+23)

PlaceTeam/PlayerRound 1Overall
4Texas A&M289 (+1)289 (+1)
3Jennie Park69 (-3)69 (-3)
T19Adela Cernousek73 (+1)73 (+1)
T19Zoe Slaughter73 (+1)73 (+1)
T28Blanca Fernández García-Poggio74 (+2)74 (+2)
T28Hailee Cooper74 (+2)74 (+2)

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women's golf.

