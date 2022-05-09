Seven people rushed to hospitals after head-on collision in Walker County

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - At least seven people, including two children, were rushed to area hospitals Sunday following a head-on collision between a car and a pickup truck.

It happened on Highway 75 at Mitchell Cemetery Road near Huntsville.

Medical helicopters were called in to help assist with transporting some of the victims. Medics from Montgomery County were also called in to help assist.

A spokesman for DPS confirmed at least one person died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

