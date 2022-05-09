Advertisement

As the school-year ends, businesses struggle to replace student workers

Zeitman's Grocery Store
Zeitman's Grocery Store(KBTX)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Many students dread finals week, but so do their employers because finals week signals the end of the school year. That means a loss of a significant part of the local job force.

“I have two student employees. They are leaving for the summer for internships,” said Zeitman’s Grocery Store owner, Blake Zeitman. “We do have some spots to fill.”

The grocery store in Downtown Bryan isn’t the only one looking to hire. Besides Aggieland Supplements’ owner, only students work at the store.

“We have three total, including me, and we are all students currently right now,” said Aggieland Supplements sales manager, Marcus Villarreal.

By the end of the summer all three employees will need to be replaced.

It’s a problem across every industry. The latest numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics reveal there are a lot of jobs available in Texas. As of February, in Texas, there were close to 1 million posted job openings.

“Unless they hire someone like a sophomore or a freshman, it’s pretty often to kind of get new people in here,” said Villarreal.

Zeitman says while the turnover in students can be a curse, it’s also their cure.

“Every year we get new student workers and I think that is definitely something that helps us,” said Zeitman. “There is something to be said about having the young energy and excitement of someone with their first or third job. Also, they just bring a different perspective.”

