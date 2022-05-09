Advertisement

Taylor Named USA Basketball U18 Head Coach

(Darryl Bruffett)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
May. 9, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Joni Taylor was named the head coach of the 2022 USA Basketball Women’s U18 National Team, the organization announced Monday.

Trials begin May 31-June 4 and will be held at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Taylor’s assistants include DeLisja Milton-Jones (Old Dominion) and Teri Moren (Indiana). The court coaches aiding in skills and scrimmages during trials are Amaka Agugua-Hamilton (Virginia) and Denise Dillion (Villanova).

“Anytime you have an opportunity to be a part of USA Basketball it is very humbling,” Taylor said. “I’m excited about working with and learning from DeLisha [Milton-Jones], Teri [Moren], Amaka [Aguaga-Hamilton] and Denise [Dillon]. To have the ability to impact and lead young women while representing our country is very special and some of my greatest basketball memories have come with being associated with this great organization.”

Taylor most recently served as a court coach for the 2022 USA Basketball Women’s National Team training camp. Before her experience with the national team, she won gold as an assistant coach with the 2021 U19 World Cup Team and was a court coach for the 2018 USA U18 National Team trials. This marks her first head coaching opportunity for USA Basketball.

A now-biennial event launched in 1988 and open to athletes 18 years old or younger, the FIBA Americas U18 Championship features eight national teams from North, South and Central America and the Caribbean. The USA Basketball women claimed 10-straight gold medals from 2000-2018, as well as in 1988, and silver medals in 1992 and 1996. USA Basketball is 59-2 in FIBA Americas U18 Championship action.

New season ticket purchases for the 2022-23 Texas A&M women’s basketball season are on sale through the 12th Man Foundation. Returning season ticket holders will have the opportunity to renew their tickets later this summer.

