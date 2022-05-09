Texas Junior Livestock Association camp returns to the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Texas Junior Livestock Association wrapped up its 36th annual camp Sunday in Bryan.

The three-day event was held at the Brazos County Expo Center.

Attendees participated in clinics to brush up on skills before showing off those skills in the competition Sunday.

Youth of all ages displayed their showmanship skills in steers, heifers, swine, lambs, and goats shows.

The program which started out with 13 Divisions of competition now has 55 different breed divisions of competition, 16 Divisions of Showmanship competition, five All-Around competitions, and a Regional Awards program.

Cole Reeves is the camp’s swine superintendent. He says the youth worked very hard over the two-day period at the camp and have put in tremendous work prior to the camp to prepare. Reeves says the commitment needed for these types pf shows doesn’t happen overnight.

“These are kids that are gonna go and potentially be leaders in the agricultural world,” said Reeves. “You’ve got to be committed to it there’s a lot of responsibility involved in it I mean you got to get up early. there are early mornings there are late nights you’ve got to miss a lot of stuff that a lot of kids miss and to me that just prepares you for being an adult.”

Brook Locascio is no stranger to the hard work needed for raising and showing livestock. the freshman and FFA student from Huffman ISD was awarded two banners Sunday. One for senior lamb showmanship and one for being a grand champion in the lamb category. She says the TJLA Camps are helping her prepare for a future in animal sciences.

“It’s a great experience to come out to these and learn many new things,” said Locascio “I plan on going to Blinn and being on their livestock judging team and transferring to A&M to major in animal science.

Harris Hendler is an Iola ISD Student. He attended the camp to become a better handler for his goats.

“I enjoy livestock camp a lot. It’s fun, you learn a lot and you make good friends,” said Hendler.

Annually the TJLA sanctions more than 800 shows throughout the state.

