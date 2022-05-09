Advertisement

Unofficial results show Cameron ISD bond passing with narrow margin

Cameron ISD
Cameron ISD(Cameron ISD)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - Cameron ISD Proposition A looks poised to pass by a very narrow margin, according to unofficial results from Saturday’s election shared by Cameron ISD.

Unofficial results show 484 vote for and 483 votes against the bond.

Proposition A is a $15,900,000 bond that will renovate the existing school buildings including the original C.H. Yoe High School to create a career and technical education center. Additionally, the bond will improve the agricultural science program facilities.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWTX has confirmed with officials that Caysen Tyler Allison is the student in custody after a...
Suspect in deadly Belton High stabbing charged with murder
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Former Municipal Judge Albert Navarro
Exclusive: City of Bryan answers lawsuit filed by former municipal judge
FILE- Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys discuss items in the motion for mistrial...
Kyle Rittenhouse expresses interest in attending Texas A&M University
No injuries have been reported at this time
Roadway reopens after crash at Harvey Mitchell and Longmire

Latest News

5/9
Monday PinPoint Forecast 5/9
Brazos Valley Chorale
Brazos Valley Chorale celebrates Mother’s Day with free concert
The Sunday afternoon crash happened on Highway 75 at Mitchell Cemetery Road near Huntsville.
Seven people rushed to hospitals after head-on collision in Walker County
Brook Locascio , award winner at the Texas Youth Livestock Association Camp
Texas Junior Livestock Association camp returns to the Brazos Valley