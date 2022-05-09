Unofficial results show Cameron ISD bond passing with narrow margin

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - Cameron ISD Proposition A looks poised to pass by a very narrow margin, according to unofficial results from Saturday’s election shared by Cameron ISD.

Unofficial results show 484 vote for and 483 votes against the bond.

Proposition A is a $15,900,000 bond that will renovate the existing school buildings including the original C.H. Yoe High School to create a career and technical education center. Additionally, the bond will improve the agricultural science program facilities.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.