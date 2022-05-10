Be Remarkable: Cindy Conte is helping people with Parkinson’s disease

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Parkinson’s disease is a progressive nervous system disorder that affects movement. Symptoms can include slowed movement, rigid muscles, impaired posture and balance, and loss of automatic movements.

Knowing all of this is why Cindy Conte hosts a boxing and exercise program specifically for people who have Parkinson’s at Rock Steady Boxing in College Station.

Rock Steady Boxing, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization, gives people with Parkinson’s disease hope by improving their quality of life through a non-contact boxing-based fitness curriculum.

“My husband had Parkinson’s and he heard about this program,” said Conte. “It’s an international program and he said ‘Cindy we are going to bring this to College Station as a nonprofit organization’ and so the rest is history.”

The local program was launched four years ago and today it has more than two dozen participants who meet three times a week and train with experts and volunteer trainers.

“It’s very important to strengthen the core of the body, and of course falling is a big issue for people with Parkinson’s, so we want to work on balance. We do a lot of work on the fingers. You can lose strength, and we do voice work and we want to build up the core,” said Conte.

“She cares for the fighters at the gym, with the help of volunteers, while the families have time to relax and de-stress without worrying about their loved ones. Cindy is alert to the feelings that are being dealt with, offering help, suggestions, and support to all,” said Judy Swenson, who nominated Conte for the Be Remarkable award.

“She is a passionate champion for the PD community and we feel she is deserving of this award,” said Diane Schulien, who also nominated Conte for the award. Schulien’s father has Parkinson’s and participates in the program.

“I doubt my dad would still be here if it wasn’t for the Parkinson’s group. It’s the camaraderie of this group of people that keeps him moving and motivated,” said Schulien.

According to Rock Steady Boxing, “Various studies in the 1980s and 1990s supported the notion that rigorous exercise, emphasizing gross motor movement, balance, core strength, and rhythm, could favorably impact the range of motion, flexibility, posture, gait, and activities of daily living. More recent studies, most notably at Cleveland Clinic, focus on the concept of intense “forced” exercise and have begun to suggest that certain kinds of exercise may be neuro-protective, i.e., actually slowing disease progression.”

All of this is KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers are proud to present Cindy Conte with this week’s Be Remarkable award.

