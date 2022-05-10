Advertisement

Brazos County deputies say woman purposefully crashed into truck carrying children

Marsela Deluna
Marsela Deluna(Brazos County Detention Center)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan woman is behind bars after purposely crashing her vehicle into another person’s car. The vehicle she hit had children inside at the time of the accident, according to Brazos County Sheriff’s Office deputies on scene.

Marsela Ann DeLuna, 27, was arrested Monday morning in the 4600 block of Leonard Road.

According to court documents, DeLuna “rammed” her vehicle into the back of a person’s truck and struck the side of the vehicle, which damaged the mirror. At the time of the collision, the driver of the truck said they were traveling about 35 mph.

Deputies say children were inside the truck at the time DeLuna crashed into their vehicle. DeLuna told authorities she was mad at the driver of the truck because they were not answering their phone and were leaving with the children.

DeLuna is charged with endangering a child and assault family violence.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

