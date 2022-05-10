Brazos Valley African American Museum to help community trace family history

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tracing family history isn’t always an easy or inexpensive task, but the Brazos Valley African American Museum is hoping to change that. The museum unveiled its new Pruitt-Sadberry Genealogy Family History Search program Tuesday. The name honors the museum’s founders Mell and Willie Pruitt Sr. and the museum’s former curator and historian Wayne Sadberry.

BVAAM board member Barry Davis said this new addition was part of Mell’s vision of always finding innovative ways to enhance the museum. Davis said both Pruitt Sr. and Sadberry thought the program would be a great asset to the community before their passing.

The museum partnered with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to provide the program inside the museum. Anyone interested can book an appointment on the museum’s website for a free, one-on-one, hour-long session with a trained genealogy and family history volunteer.

“You’re probably gonna discover some things you didn’t know and then you’ll probably discover some things or reaffirm what you do know,” Davis said.

No prior family history research is required but it does help, according to genealogy and family history volunteer Richard Boivie. He said having information like names and birthdays tracing back two to three generations could be helpful.

“They won’t accomplish everything in one or two visits,” Boivie said. “What they’ll find is the more they learn, the more they want to learn and it becomes very exciting.”

Boivie said volunteers can help trace family history back to the 1600s and maybe further.

“I think this is something also that draws families together,” the volunteer said. “There’s nothing in today’s world that we need more than closeness among family members and among the community.”

For Davis, he’s been able to trace his family history back to the 1800s so far.

“The 1910 census is what it sent us to and from there, I was able to, basically by plugging in my grandmother’s name, we were able to eventually get to my great grandmother as well as great grandfather,” Davis said.

The program is available Wednesdays and Saturdays by appointment from noon to 4 p.m. Click here to secure a spot.

