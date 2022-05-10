Advertisement

Brazos Valley African American Museum to help community trace family history

“You’re probably gonna discover some things you didn’t know and then you’ll probably discover...
“You’re probably gonna discover some things you didn’t know and then you’ll probably discover some things or reaffirm what you do know."(KBTX's Caleb Britt)
By Caleb Britt
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tracing family history isn’t always an easy or inexpensive task, but the Brazos Valley African American Museum is hoping to change that. The museum unveiled its new Pruitt-Sadberry Genealogy Family History Search program Tuesday. The name honors the museum’s founders Mell and Willie Pruitt Sr. and the museum’s former curator and historian Wayne Sadberry.

BVAAM board member Barry Davis said this new addition was part of Mell’s vision of always finding innovative ways to enhance the museum. Davis said both Pruitt Sr. and Sadberry thought the program would be a great asset to the community before their passing.

The museum partnered with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to provide the program inside the museum. Anyone interested can book an appointment on the museum’s website for a free, one-on-one, hour-long session with a trained genealogy and family history volunteer.

“You’re probably gonna discover some things you didn’t know and then you’ll probably discover some things or reaffirm what you do know,” Davis said.

No prior family history research is required but it does help, according to genealogy and family history volunteer Richard Boivie. He said having information like names and birthdays tracing back two to three generations could be helpful.

“They won’t accomplish everything in one or two visits,” Boivie said. “What they’ll find is the more they learn, the more they want to learn and it becomes very exciting.”

Boivie said volunteers can help trace family history back to the 1600s and maybe further.

“I think this is something also that draws families together,” the volunteer said. “There’s nothing in today’s world that we need more than closeness among family members and among the community.”

For Davis, he’s been able to trace his family history back to the 1800s so far.

“The 1910 census is what it sent us to and from there, I was able to, basically by plugging in my grandmother’s name, we were able to eventually get to my great grandmother as well as great grandfather,” Davis said.

The program is available Wednesdays and Saturdays by appointment from noon to 4 p.m. Click here to secure a spot.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWTX has confirmed with officials that Caysen Tyler Allison is the student in custody after a...
Suspect in deadly Belton High stabbing charged with murder
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Former Municipal Judge Albert Navarro
Exclusive: City of Bryan answers lawsuit filed by former municipal judge
FILE- Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys discuss items in the motion for mistrial...
Kyle Rittenhouse expresses interest in attending Texas A&M University
No injuries have been reported at this time
Roadway reopens after crash at Harvey Mitchell and Longmire

Latest News

Cameron ISD
Cameron ISD Bond election too close to call, final count expected Tuesday
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered the state’s child welfare agency to investigate reports of...
Gov. Greg Abbott voices clear support for school voucher program
Marsela Deluna
Brazos County deputies say woman purposefully crashed into truck carrying children
Biden said this program will provide assistance to hundreds of millions of Americans not matter...
“High speed internet is not a luxury any longer, it’s a necessity” President Biden said