Bremond softball rolls past Leon to advance to regional quarterfinals

The Bremond Lady Tigers huddle up during their area round playoff matchup against Leon.
The Bremond Lady Tigers huddle up during their area round playoff matchup against Leon.(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Bremond softball team beat Leon 10-6 in the area round of the UIL Class 2A Playoffs Monday night at the Mustang Athletic Complex in Madisonville.

The Lady Tigers also beat Leon 17-0 in game one of their three-game series to clinch the area championship and advance to the regional quarterfinal round of the playoffs.

Bremond used a strong 4th inning to cruise to victory. Jaycee Yezak started the scoring for the Lady Tigers with an RBI that scored Kailey Wilganowski. Kylie Pierce drove in Yezak to tie things up 2-2. The Lady Tigers took their first lead when Sadie Kasowski hit an RBI double that scored Pierce. Emily Windham, Braydi Wilganowski, and Kailey Wilganowski also added RBIs in the 4th inning to take a 7-2 lead.

Leon had a late surge in the 7th inning. Breanna Watson had an RBI that scored Sky Duke, and Lanie Goolsby had a 2 RBI double that scored Makaila Woods and Breanna Watson with 2 outs.

Bremond will take on Centerville in the regional quarterfinals.

