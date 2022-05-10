Cameron ISD Bond election too close to call, final count expected Tuesday

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - Cameron ISD’s school bond election results are still being counted Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier in week, unofficial voting numbers showed voters approving it by just one vote but election officials were still waiting on provisional and mail-in ballots.

Residents within the school district voted on a nearly $15.9 million bond package. As of Tuesday afternoon, it’s still too close to call with 484 people for it and 483 against.

“I’m shocked that it’s this close,” said Jeremy Renaud of Cameron.

He and his wife own the Bling Box in Downtown Cameron and have an 8-year-old daughter enrolled in the district.

“I think there’s nothing wrong with a bunch of kids graduating with extra life skills. I really hope it passes and I’m excited to see the results,” he said.

The bond in question would renovate the existing school buildings including the original C.H. Yoe High School to create a career and technical education center. It would also improve agricultural science program facilities.

For a $115,000 home, the tax increase would be $18.75 annually.

“I’m eager to hear the outcome of the election,” said Renaud.

Elections officials said their ballot board and programmers were working on the count Tuesday afternoon. The decision is expected to be close with more than 90 mail-in ballots not coming back by Monday’s 5 p.m. deadline.

Superintendent Kevin Sprinkles was unavailable Tuesday, but told KBTX Monday he’d make comments after the final results were in.

In November the district’s previous bond failed by just a few votes.

