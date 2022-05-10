Cavalry FC Close In on Finalizing 2022 Roster

Bryan-College Station, Texas (May 10, 2022)- The Cavalry announce another five great signings as the club gets close to finalizing the roster. The Brazos Valley Cavalry FC is excited to welcome these signees to help fortify all aspects of the Cavalry rotation this summer. As the 2022 roster continues to come together, the club is eager to start the season on May 21st against Houston FC!

First up, the Cavalry FC welcomes a dynamic defender/midfielder Harri Lovett! The Wales native has spent the past 3 years playing for the Hawks at Chowan University. Lovett has been a major part of the hawks’ lineup since joining the team in 2019, starting 45 games in his time. Lovett had a stellar 2021 season for the Hawks, collecting 14 assists on goals and holding opponents to under one goal scored in 15 out of his 19 games played. With that tremendous season came an array of awards such as CoSIDA Academic All-District, D2CCA All-Southeast Region 1st Team, and Conference Carolinas First Team in 2021. Lovett also comes to the Brazos Valley with USL2 experience, playing 5 games for Wake FC last summer. Expect this 22-year-old to make plays for the offense and hold down the defense for the Cavalry this summer!

Next, a 22-year-old midfielder at George Mason University Leon Reilhac will be joining the Cavalry charge this summer! Before coming to play collegiate soccer at GMU, Reilhac was a star prospect in Germany. Reilhac spent time playing for SGV Freiberg and EnBW Oberliga U19 where he scored 10 goals and assisted on another 12 through 20 games. In his first 2 seasons with the George Mason Patriots, Reilhac has been named to the Atlantic 10 Commissioner’s Honor Roll twice. He’s played 20 games for the Patriots, even leading the club in assists in the 2021 spring season. The Cavalry is excited to welcome yet another incredibly talented international prospect!

The Cavalry are excited to welcome Ivan Muanze-Bengono, a defenseman at Lubbock Christian University. The 24-year-old was born in Glasgow, Scotland, and has played at LCU for the past 5 seasons. Muanze-Bengono has had a terrific tenure with the Chaparral, earning the title of Lone Star Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 and LSC Preseason Player of the Year the following season. During his career, the graduate student has played more than 4900 minutes for LCU. Over the past three seasons, the Muanze-Bengono’s led defense held their opponents to an average of 1.57 goals per game. Expect Ivan Muanze-Bengono to maintain those defensive standards this summer for the Cavalry!

The next player joining the Cavalry roster is a freshman forward at Oklahoma Panhandle State University, Liam Pritchard. The 20-year-old from Hartlepool, England has been a breakout star for the Aggies in his 1st season, finishing the season with 9 goals, 9 assists, and 27 points in his 15 games played. Like Lovett’s incredible 2021 season, Pritchard’s success this year came with an array of awards. Not only was the flashy forward named the Aggie’s freshman of the year, but he was also first-team All-SAC and an NAIA All-American Honorable Mention. Pritchard has been a pivotal part of the Aggies lineup this season, scoring 3 game winners and helping the squad to a 10-3-3 record, their best since the university reinstated men’s soccer in 2019.

Lastly, the Cavalry are eager to bring in Gerber “Junior” Chavez, a 24-year-old forward from Dallas, Texas! Chavez comes to the Cavalry with pro-level experience, spending the past 4 seasons playing in the “Primera División” in El Salvador for clubs such as CD Aguila Isidro Metapan, and most recently Jocoro FC. Before turning pro, Chavez spent 3 seasons playing at Oral Roberts University from 2016 to 2018. Chavez played in at least 14 games every year during his time at ORU, scoring 11 goals in total.

The Brazos Valley Cavalry FC is excited to provide these players with an opportunity to continue to develop their skills and compete throughout the summer. Come to Edible Field on May 26th for the Cavalry FC home opener against AC Houston Sur at 7:30 PM CDT!

