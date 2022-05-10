Advertisement

Debris scattered on roadway following crash in Grimes County

It happened around 7:00 p.m. on FM 244 north of CR 162.
It happened around 7:00 p.m. on FM 244 north of CR 162.
It happened around 7:00 p.m. on FM 244 north of CR 162.(Images courtesy: Iola VFD)
By Rusty Surette
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a rollover crash in Grimes County involving a truck hauling what appears to be a large load of work-related supplies.

It happened around 7:00 p.m. on FM 244 north of CR 162.

According to dispatchers, two people were in the truck but nobody was seriously injured.

No other vehicles were involved.

It’s unclear what caused the vehicle to roll over.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWTX has confirmed with officials that Caysen Tyler Allison is the student in custody after a...
Suspect in deadly Belton High stabbing charged with murder
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Former Municipal Judge Albert Navarro
Exclusive: City of Bryan answers lawsuit filed by former municipal judge
FILE- Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys discuss items in the motion for mistrial...
Kyle Rittenhouse expresses interest in attending Texas A&M University
No injuries have been reported at this time
Roadway reopens after crash at Harvey Mitchell and Longmire

Latest News

A tractor caught on fire Monday afternoon alongside Highway 6 in south Brazos County just north...
Fire engulfs tractor along Highway 6 in Brazos County
Parkinson’s disease is a progressive nervous system disorder that affects movement. Symptoms...
Be Remarkable: Cindy Conte is helping people with Parkinson’s disease
It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Spring Loop between Tarrow Street and Summer Court.
Pickup truck rollover crash on Spring Loop in College Station
Latinx graduation TAMU
Latinx graduation TAMU