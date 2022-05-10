Debris scattered on roadway following crash in Grimes County

IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a rollover crash in Grimes County involving a truck hauling what appears to be a large load of work-related supplies.

It happened around 7:00 p.m. on FM 244 north of CR 162.

According to dispatchers, two people were in the truck but nobody was seriously injured.

No other vehicles were involved.

It’s unclear what caused the vehicle to roll over.

