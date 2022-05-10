Advertisement

Endangered missing adult could have traveled through Brazos Valley, authorities say

Michael Simoneaux, 55
Michael Simoneaux, 55
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (KBTX) - An endangered, missing adult from Grand Prairie could have traveled through the Brazos Valley region, Grand Prairie police say.

Michael Simoneaux, 55, was last heard from on April 22 in Grand Prairie. Authorities say they believe he was enroute to the Houston area, but he could have traveled through the Brazos Valley.

Simoneaux could be driving a black 2006 Honda Accord with the license plate RJM0130. Due to medical conditions, police say he is believed to be in danger of death or serious bodily injury.

Anyone with information should contact the Grand Prairie Police Department at 972-237-8790 or local law enforcement.

#EndangeredMissing #DFW #Houston 55 year old Michael Simoneaux has been missing since April 22, 2022. He was in Grand...

Posted by Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley on Tuesday, May 10, 2022

