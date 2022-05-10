Fire engulfs tractor along Highway 6 in Brazos County
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A tractor caught on fire Monday afternoon alongside Highway 6 in south Brazos County just north of FM 2154.
The fire destroyed the tractor and also sparked a grass fire nearby.
Nobody was injured.
No word on what started it.
