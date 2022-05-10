Grimes County parents pleading with motorists to stop illegally passing school buses

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) -Studies show children are much safer taking a bus to and from school than traveling by car. However, it’s those moments when children and getting on and off buses that are concerning.

Parents, officials with the Anderson-Shiro Independent School District, and the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office are urging drivers to use extra caution around school buses on Grimes County roads.

According to a 2019 survey by the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services (NASDPTS), school buses are passed illegally more than 95,000 times a day. Due to the pandemic, the NASDPTS did not conduct surveys in 2020 or 2021.

Bridget Young is a grandparent that lives on Highway 90 in Anderson. As she does every school morning she watches and waits with her granddaughter at the school bus stop. Last Wednesday she watched helplessly as an 18-wheeler barrelled down the right shoulder of the highway just as the doors to the school bus closed. Young took to social media with photos of the incident and shared her frustration in the post below.

“At first, I thought he was stopped because he couldn’t stop fast enough but then he continued to race and try to cut off other drivers in the shoulder where the kids load the bus on the side,” said Young.

Facebook Post (KBTX)

Young says she just wants drivers to think about their kids and loved ones before making decisions that could change and alter a family forever.

“Just slow down. It’s only a little bit of time in the mornings and a little bit of time in the evening,” said young. ““I just wish people would pay attention more and quit being in a hurry. My worst fear is my grandbaby or anybody’s child, grandbaby gets hurt or killed or on this road.”

Dave Hesterman is the director of operations for Anderson-Shiro ISD. He says the reckless behavior by drivers adds unneeded stress on bus drivers.

“These drivers have enough on their plate, not having to worry about trucks coming up on the right side or being passed on the right side or not seeing the reds and meeting them, going past them.”

Drivers who illegally pass a school bus face fines up to $1,250 for the first offense. For people convicted of the offense more than once, the law allows for the person’s driver’s license to be suspended for up to six months. A ticket for this offense cannot be dismissed through defensive driving. Criminal charges are possible if a driver causes someone serious bodily injury.

Law enforcement and school officials say while they appreciate drivers getting pictures and photos of these traffic violations they say the most important thing you can do is get the license plate of the vehicle driving recklessly.

“Everybody wants to take a video but nobody gets a license plate number,” said Hesterman. “All we get is a vague picture of a truck or a car but we have nothing else to go.”

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.