“High speed internet is not a luxury any longer, it’s a necessity” President Biden said

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Time is running out for the millions of Americans taking advantage of the Emergency Broadband Benefit, a pandemic era program helping people access Wi-Fi.

But government leaders decided to make the assistance permanent, for those that qualify. Now called the Affordable Connectivity Program, 20 major providers have joined leaders in working to solve the digital divide.

“High-speed internet is not a luxury any longer, it’s a necessity. And that’s why the bipartisan infrastructure law included $65 billion to make sure we expand access to broadband internet in every region of the country, urban, suburban and rural,” President Joe Biden said.

The ACP will take $30 off each monthly internet service payment for people with low income. Those that qualify must fall below 200% of the federal poverty line or be receiving assistance from a government program like SNAP, Free and Reduced-Price, and WIC.

Biden said this program will provide assistance to hundreds of millions of Americans no matter their age or current access.

“We saw during the pandemic how essential high-speed internet really is,” Biden said. “Allowing seniors to connect with their doctors through telemedicine, as the Vice President referenced when it wasn’t safe to go in person. Allowing students to keep learning back when schools were closed, allowing millions of millions of workers to do their job remotely, allowing small businesses to stay afloat on the strength of their online sales.”

Applications can be filled out here or you can contact your current internet provider to sign up. People interested in the program can check qualifications on the website here. A full list of internet providers joining the program can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.