Janiah Barker Named WBCA High School All-American

ATLANTA – Texas A&M women’s basketball signee Janiah Barker was tabbed as a Women’s Basketball Coaches Association High School Coaches’ All-American, the organization announced Tuesday.

Barker is one of 10 high school players named to the prestigious All-America team. The Marietta, Georgia, native became the highest-rated recruit to sign with the Aggies on April 28. She is the No. 3 player in the ESPN HoopGurlz rankings for the 2022 class.

The five-star recruit is also the No. 1 forward and was named a McDonald’s and Jordan Brand All-American. At the McDonald’s and Jordan Brand All-American games, Barker averaged 14.5 points and 6.5 rebounds, while leading her teams to victory in both contests.

The Montverde Academy (Tampa, Florida) product led her team to its first ever GEICO High School National Championship title this past season. The Eagles won the national championship after defeating New Hope Academy (Landover, Maryland), 61-57. Barker scored eight points and recorded a game-high 12 rebounds. During her senior campaign she averaged 17.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game while shooting 50% from the field and 35% from deep.

On the international stage, Barker has experience competing for USA Basketball. The 6-foot-4 forward won gold medals with the U16 National Team and the 2021 3x3 U18 World Cup squad. She also participated in trials for the 2018 U17 World Cup team.

New season ticket purchases for the 2022-23 Texas A&M women’s basketball season are on sale through the 12th Man Foundation. Returning season ticket holders will have the opportunity to renew their tickets later this summer.

