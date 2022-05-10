KBTX’s White House Correspondent talks Ukraine, WH press secretary, and abortion

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KBTX) - As Ukraine enters into its third month of fighting off a Russian invasion, President Biden signed a bill into law that will expedite the process of sending military aid.

KBTX’s White House correspondent Jon Decker joined First News at Four to break down the latest on Ukraine as well as what’s going on in D.C.

After being passed with unanimous support in the Senate and just ten votes against it in the House, the Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2022 was signed by President Biden. It’s based on a World War Two era program in which the U.S. helped out the British government and their fight against the Nazis.

“We are essentially deferring payment to Ukraine on all of the equipment that we provide to them. This will go a long way towards streamlining the process, getting rid of all of that bureaucracy to get the necessary equipment to them and their fight against the Russian military,” explained Decker.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine, First Lady Jill Biden made an unannounced visit.

Previously First Lady Laura Bush made history by visiting a war zone. She went to Afghanistan three times, twice on solo visits.

These war zone visits for First Ladies are rare because of all the security concerns involved.

Biden visited Ukraine near the Slovak border where military intelligence agencies deemed was safe. While there she met with her counterpart, the First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska.

Back home at the White House, Jen Psaki’s role as White House press secretary will soon be filled by Karine Jean-Pierre. She served on the campaign as a spokeswoman and then was elevated to the position of Deputy White House press secretary once President Biden assumed office in January of 2021.

All this, as the Senate prepares for a historic vote on whether the rights of Roe v. Wade will be codified into federal law.

According to Decker, they have already voted on this, and “it’s expected to fail once again.”

They would need 60 votes to move the bill forward, which they don’t have.

