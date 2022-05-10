Advertisement

Margarita Fest coming to Caldwell this weekend

The event will have music, shopping, and of course, margaritas!
By Megan Calongne
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Didn’t get enough fun on Cinco de Mayo? Come on down to Caldwell this weekend to shop and listen to music while sipping some margaritas. The event is hosted by the Burleson County Chamber of Commerce. Susan Mott, the President of the Burleson County Chamber of Commerce, and Melissa Brune, owner of Caldwell business Lissa’s Sip & Shop, joined First News at Four to share more about Margarita Fest.

The event will start at 10:00 am and margarita glasses will go on sale at 12:00 pm. Downtown Caldwell will have about 15 local vendors, a farmers market, and some music. Mariachi Sanchez and Ricky Montijo will be performing. 12 downtown businesses will also be participating, so be sure to stop in. Businesses will be providing shoppers with a sample of a margarita. The day will come to a close with a Margarita contest under the pavilion.

Margarita glasses are $20 and can be purchased the day of the event at The Humble Life patio at 100 S. Echols or come out for free to listen to the music and shop at local businesses and vendors.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWTX has confirmed with officials that Caysen Tyler Allison is the student in custody after a...
Suspect in deadly Belton High stabbing charged with murder
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Former Municipal Judge Albert Navarro
Exclusive: City of Bryan answers lawsuit filed by former municipal judge
FILE- Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys discuss items in the motion for mistrial...
Kyle Rittenhouse expresses interest in attending Texas A&M University
No injuries have been reported at this time
Roadway reopens after crash at Harvey Mitchell and Longmire

Latest News

Biden said this program will provide assistance to hundreds of millions of Americans not matter...
“High speed internet is not a luxury any longer, it’s a necessity” President Biden said
Biden signs bill to help Ukraine
KBTX’s White House Correspondent talks Ukraine, WH press secretary, and abortion
The Latinx Graduation Coalition is holding a graduation ceremony on Sunday May 15.
Student-run Latinx Graduation Coalition hosts family focused graduation ceremony
BREMON SOFTBALL