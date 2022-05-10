Margarita Fest coming to Caldwell this weekend

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Didn’t get enough fun on Cinco de Mayo? Come on down to Caldwell this weekend to shop and listen to music while sipping some margaritas. The event is hosted by the Burleson County Chamber of Commerce. Susan Mott, the President of the Burleson County Chamber of Commerce, and Melissa Brune, owner of Caldwell business Lissa’s Sip & Shop, joined First News at Four to share more about Margarita Fest.

The event will start at 10:00 am and margarita glasses will go on sale at 12:00 pm. Downtown Caldwell will have about 15 local vendors, a farmers market, and some music. Mariachi Sanchez and Ricky Montijo will be performing. 12 downtown businesses will also be participating, so be sure to stop in. Businesses will be providing shoppers with a sample of a margarita. The day will come to a close with a Margarita contest under the pavilion.

Margarita glasses are $20 and can be purchased the day of the event at The Humble Life patio at 100 S. Echols or come out for free to listen to the music and shop at local businesses and vendors.

