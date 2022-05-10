Advertisement

Park’s 66 Keeps Texas A&M in the Hunt at NCAA Regional

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – Texas A&M women’s golfer Jennie Park stood in sole possession of first place after posting a 6-under 66 in round two and has the Aggies in fifth place at the NCAA Franklin Regional at the Vanderbilt Legends Club.

Park (69-66—135) continued her excellent play, knocking down seven birdies and locking in a score of 9-under 135 after 36 holes. The junior torched the back nine with a 31, including three-straight birdies on Nos. 16, 17 and 18 to finish the round. She leads the field by three strokes over Alabama’s Polly Mack.

The Maroon & White (289-295—584) shot 7-over 295 in round two. The Aggies dropped a spot from round one and trail fourth-place Wake Forest by five strokes with a team score of 8-over 584. In order to advance to the NCAA Championship, Texas A&M will need to find its way back into the top four by the end of the final round on Wednesday.

“Jennie [Park] finished great and is keeping us in it,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “Collectively, we need to be better and have a bit more discipline on some areas of the course. Jennie has been awesome, and we need to help her. Tomorrow is a new day, and a lot can happen in team golf.”

Senior Hailee Cooper (74-75—149) and sophomore Zoe Slaughter (73-76—149) both hold a share of 30th heading into the final round. Freshman Adela Cernousek (73-78—151) and Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (74-79—153) tied for 42nd and 49th, respectively.

Next Up

The 15th-ranked Aggies will continue their pursuit of a trip to the NCAA Championship in the final round of the Franklin Regional tomorrow at 8 a.m. Fans may follow along with the live stats here.

Team Standings

1 – Vanderbilt (-7)

2 – Alabama (-2)

3 – Duke (+2)

4 – Wake Forest (+3)

5 – Texas A&M (+8)

6 – UTSA (+11)

7 – Augusta (+17)

8 – Oregon State (+20)

T9 – BYU (+23)

T9 – Boston University (+23)

11 – Kent State (+24)

12 – Austin Peay State (+46)

Place Team/Player Round 1 Round 2 Overall

5 Texas A&M 289 (+1) 295 (+7) 584 (+8)

1 Jennie Park 69 (-3) 66 (-6) 135 (-9)

T30 Hailee Cooper 74 (+2) 75 (+3) 149 (+5)

T30 Zoe Slaughter 73 (+1) 76 (+4) 149 (+5)

T42 Adela Cernousek 73 (+1) 78 (+6) 151 (+7)

T49 Blanca Fernández García-Poggio 74 (+2) 79 (+7) 153 (+9)

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWTX has confirmed with officials that Caysen Tyler Allison is the student in custody after a...
Suspect in deadly Belton High stabbing charged with murder
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Former Municipal Judge Albert Navarro
Exclusive: City of Bryan answers lawsuit filed by former municipal judge
FILE- Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys discuss items in the motion for mistrial...
Kyle Rittenhouse expresses interest in attending Texas A&M University
No injuries have been reported at this time
Roadway reopens after crash at Harvey Mitchell and Longmire

Latest News

Texas A&M Softball
Poynter Lands Spot on SEC Softball Community Service Team
Cavalry FC Close In on Finalizing 2022 Roster
Janiah Barker Named WBCA High School All-American
BREMON SOFTBALL