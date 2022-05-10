Advertisement

Pickup truck rollover crash on Spring Loop in College Station

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Spring Loop between Tarrow Street and Summer Court.
By Rusty Surette
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A pickup truck crash Monday night temporarily closed a pair of College Station roadways.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Spring Loop between Tarrow Street and Summer Court.

At 7:50 p.m., CSPD issued a traffic advisory stating Spring Loop and Summer Court were both closed as crews worked to clear the debris and wreckage.

The pickup truck involved flipped on its side near a gated townhome community. Police say the driver lost control of the truck and struck a raised curb, causing it to flip.

Nobody was injured and no other vehicles were involved.

