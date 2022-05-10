COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A pickup truck crash Monday night temporarily closed a pair of College Station roadways.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Spring Loop between Tarrow Street and Summer Court.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY @CSTXPolice and @CSTXFire are working a crash at Spring Loop/Summer Ct. Both roadways are completely shut down. Please avoid the area. — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) May 10, 2022

At 7:50 p.m., CSPD issued a traffic advisory stating Spring Loop and Summer Court were both closed as crews worked to clear the debris and wreckage.

The pickup truck involved flipped on its side near a gated townhome community. Police say the driver lost control of the truck and struck a raised curb, causing it to flip.

Nobody was injured and no other vehicles were involved.

⚠️MVA: I’m on the scene of a pickup truck rollover crash on Spring Loop in College Station between Tarrow St and Summer Court.



6:59 p.m. pic.twitter.com/8XKdHhxVfa — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) May 9, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.