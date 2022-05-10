Advertisement

Poynter Lands Spot on SEC Softball Community Service Team

Texas A&M Softball
Texas A&M Softball(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M’s Kayla Poynter was named to the Southeastern Conference Softball Community Service Team, the league office announced Tuesday.

Poynter has spent several hours serving the Brazos Valley in her time as an Aggie. A future teacher, she spends time volunteering with the REVved Up to Read program, where she visits elementary schools and reads books to the students.

Poynter participated in Aggies CAN, the largest student-run food drive in the country with all donations supporting the local Brazos Valley Foodbank.

She has also spent time with kids in the Bryan-College Station community, speaking about the importance of education, goal setting and encouraging them to get an education and plan for the future.

