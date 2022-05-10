Student-run Latinx Graduation Coalition hosts family focused graduation ceremony

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -On May 15, dozens of Aggies are planning to walk across the stage at Rudder Theatre for a special kind of graduation.

The Latinx Graduation Coalition began their mission in 2019. Students from various organizations came together with a goal of celebrating the accomplishments, while offering a bilingual and inclusive format for all the Latinx graduates and their families.

Alexia Hernandez, Texas A&M University Class of ‘22, made Aggieland her home back in 2018.

“Texas A&M is a world class institution that produces global leaders and I’ve been proud to be apart of this University since I started my Freshman year,” said Hernandez.

Next up for Hernandez is the graduation stage. Hernandez said graduation has made her look back on who she was before college.

“Before I came to Texas A&M, I felt disconnected with my culture. A lot of my teenage years I had to redefine my identity to really put into words who I was,” said Hernandez.

Hernandez said she spent most of her life battling between a Mexican and American culture. Although at Texas A&M, she found a balance between the two.

“I really didn’t expect the level of cultural opportunity that was here,” said Hernandez. “I think it’s just kind of an unkept gem.”

Hernandez said the Latinx graduation ceremony is a great place for her family members to be able to understand her time here at Texas A&M. She said she appreciates how the Latinx Graduation Coalition is giving her family an opportunity to feel more comfortable in a bilingual ceremony.

“I’m really excited for them to experience Texas A&M in a way that resonates deeply with them and honestly makes a life long memory with me and my family,” said Hernandez.

The President of Latinx Graduation Coalition, Rachel Mondragon, said she is ready for all of the graduates’ families to witness the live performance and guest speakers that the ceremony has to offer.

“Mainly it’s there for your family. So your parents can finally see you in their native language and seeing what you’ve done in your time,” said Mondragon.

In the Fall of 2021, Texas A&M was officially named a Hispanic serving institution and has a Hispanic undergraduate enrollment of at least 25 percent.

Mondragon said the Latinx graduation ceremony held Sunday will be the most significant yet.

