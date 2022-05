BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thanks to the hard work of one dedicated employee, new books are coming to Bryan ISD libraries.

Glena Burks, a middle school library media specialist, won the Reading is Fundamental Contest, earing 100 new books for Davila Middle School, SFA Middle School, and Bryan ISD’s mobile library “Words on Wheels.”

