2022 Spring Commencement Features 71 Student-Athletes

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M 2022 Spring Commencement will feature 71 student-athletes from 15 sports at Reed Arena from May 12-14.

A total of 62 student-athletes are set to earn bachelor’s degrees, with nine scheduled to obtain their master’s. Men’s track & field led the way with 10 graduates followed by equestrian which boasts nine.

“Creating opportunities through Championship Athletics is our mission and this week, we launch leaders into the world that will make positive impacts going forward in the next stages of their lives,” Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “As our student-athletes earn their diplomas, they are achieving a symbol of their hard work and long hours that they have put in on the field, in the classroom and in the community. I am proud of their success and the dedication that our coaches and support staff have had in equipping them for the future.”

“The ultimate goal when student-athletes step on Texas A&M’s campus is to earn a degree,” Senior Associate Athletics Director of Student-Athlete Services Joe Fields said. “The Center for Student-Athlete Success and the whole department are proud of our student-athletes who have accomplished this great feat, all while simultaneously competing at an elite level. Their hard work athletically and dedication to their education is a testament to what it means to be a true Aggie. Congratulations to the class of 2022 as they transition from student-athlete to former students!”

For more information on spring commencement exercises, please click here.