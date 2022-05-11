Barricaded suspect arrested in Madisonville on multiple felony warrants

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A barricaded suspect in Madisonville has been taken into custody on multiple arrest warrants.

According to the Madison County Sheriffs Office, deputies along with Texas Highway Patrol and the Madisonville Police Department served a warrant near the 300 block of Panama Street Tuesday. The suspect had three outstanding felony arrest warrants and barricaded himself inside the home.

During the situation, the suspect did not respond to commands to surrender. Law enforcement entered the home and the suspect was taken into custody without further incident. The suspect, who has not been identified, was booked into Madison County jail with additional charges resulting from the barricade.

Earlier tonight, Deputies McIntyre, Faulkner and Gomez along with the Texas Highway Patrol, assisted the Madisonville... Posted by Madison County Sheriff's Office Texas on Tuesday, May 10, 2022

