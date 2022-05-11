B/CS Chamber in DC: Addressing the healthcare worker shortage

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KBTX) - It’s National Nurses Week and local leaders are hoping to give our healthcare workers more than just a pat on the back. They want to give them extra helping hands.

One of their priorities during the Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce’s trip to Washington, D.C. is to talk to lawmakers about increasing funding to address the worker shortage in this vital industry.

“It’s absolutely urgent. The demand for healthcare is here...It’s more important than ever that we make the investment in our future,” said Brandy LaPaglia.

As the Director of Nursing Support for St. Joseph Health, LaPaglia knows current hospital staffing trends.

“We are definitely feeling the pressure, and all of the hospitals are nationwide feeling the pressure of the nursing shortage,” said LaPaglia.

She says there are several reasons: hospitals in big cities are expanding hiring to include nurses with associate degrees like the pandemic and a lack of interest.

“Our Gen Z and Millennials are more likely to shy away from working in the hospital in particular. Twelve-hour shifts, working holidays and weekends can be challenging. But the call for nurses and providers doesn’t stop on the holidays,” said LaPaglia.

Members of the B/CS Chamber of Commerce delegation are speaking with lawmakers in D.C. this week to increase funding for nursing school programs. Their goal is to attract more students to careers as nurses, doctors, physician assistants and other clinicians.

“We have two great institutions in our community: Blinn College, as well as Texas A&M, that have robust nursing programs. Of course, A&M also has the medical school,” said College Station Mayor Karl Mooney. “So to be able to provide the kind of workers that know our community already intimately is really going to be a benefit to us as we go forward.”

“It’s a very difficult job but it’s a very rewarding job,” said LaPaglia.

