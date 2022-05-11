Brazos County nurses share their thoughts on the profession for Nurses Week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Each year, National Nurses Week focuses attention on the work nurses do every day to save lives and improve the health of millions of individuals.

National Nurses Week starts on National Nurses Day – May 6th – and ends on May 12, Florence Nightingale’s birthday.

According to the latest census data, nursing is the nation’s largest healthcare profession, with more than 3.8 million registered nurses (RNs) nationwide.

Whether they’re registered nurses in a hospital or emergency room, school nurses or veterinary nurses, they all play a vital role in keeping humans and animals healthy.

Today’s hospital workforce consists of nurses from multiple generations. Each generation brings a unique set of values, traditions, and experiences to the workplace.

St. Joseph Health care in Bryan and Collège Station is just one of the many places nurses care for residents of the Brazos Valley.

Jennifer Sustaire is a house supervisor for St. Joseph Health. She’s been in the nursing profession for the last 33 years spending the last 32 years at St. Joseph. She says being a problem solver is just one of the many reasons she loves being a nurse.

“Nurses are very good at working together to step up to the challenge and continue giving quality patient care despite what the circumstances are at the time.”

Sustaire says she’s seen changes over the last three decades but the focus on safety and quality care have only grown.

“Patients and families have a lot more sources of information so we are questioned a lot more about our care, so things have changed some,” said Sustaire. “We have had a lot of training to ensure that how we give our care is focused o that patient and that we’re very careful that what we are doing for that patient is in their best interest.”

Cora Barker is in her first year of nursing at St. Joseph. She says watching her grandmother, who was a nurse, helped shape her future.

“I always felt like I had a calling,” said Barker. “My grandmother was a nurse. She kind of inspired me to start nursing. From a very young age, I can always remember being really good at kind of helping my brothers and sisters out with their cuts and scrapes.”

Both Barker and Sustaire say despite the pandemic, staffing issues, and other challenges, their love for people never gets old.

“I feel really proud to be a nurse. We really do work hard. We spend a lot of time caring for people, so it is nice to know that people care for us as well,” said Barker.

“I hope that we can continue with the vision that we have here and the level of care we have here and the teamwork that we have here. I am very proud to work with the group of people that I do,” said Sustaire.

This #NationalNursesWeek, we want to highlight the history of our incredible nurses here at St. Joseph Health. From the... Posted by St. Joseph Health on Monday, May 9, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.