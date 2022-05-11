Advertisement

Recent wet weather helps prepare Brazos Valley crops for drier temperatures

Texas A&M Research Farm
Texas A&M Research Farm(Conner Beene)
By Conner Beene
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley has experienced its fair share of spring weather. A mix of wet and dry conditions are typical this time of year, and farmers across the area have significantly benefited from the recent rainfall.

Henry Valjak has been farming cotton for over 50 years and said the crop depends on precipitation. He thinks this year’s crop will be a good one.

“We’re all dry land and we’re not irrigated so we’re just depending on the good Lord for our rain, and he’s been good to us so far this year,” said Valjak.

Texas A&M professor of soil nutrients and water resource management Jake Mowrer says the amount of rain the area just received isn’t just good for now but also in the future.

“The amount of rain we’ve had over the last couple of weeks not only gave the plants what they need, but stored a little in the soil in case we have another dry period coming up,” said Mowrer.

While the soil is getting what it needs from the water for now, experts says if temperatures stay dry for the next month, farmers may be in danger of starting to lose some crops.

