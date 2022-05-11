Bring the family to Art in the Park this Saturday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Looking for something fun to do with the family this weekend? College Station Noon Lions Club is hosting Art in the Park, an event promotes outdoor art, fun, leisure, and learning. Esther Miranda, a member of the Noon Lions Club joined First News at Four to share more about the event.

“We wanted to do something outdoors that left kids and their families with an experience that many don’t get at schools,” said Miranda.

This is the second year they will be doing Art in the Park and it will be twice as long this time.

They will have 45 minute activity blocks so kids can get the whole experience of acrylics, watercolor, graphite, charcoal sketching, pastels, chalk art and more.

“We wanted kids to not just come and go for those activities, but sit with the master artist and really immerse themselves in learning the style and finish a nice piece of work,” said Miranda.

There will also be numerous come and go activities.

For example, there will be tents for Van Gogh, Monet, and more, “so the kids who want to just engage with that artist’s work will see examples can actually create Starry Starry Night or the Daffodils, or the Water Lilies and go home with a mini work of that artist,” explained Miranda.

There will also be music, photography lessons, and free hot dogs provided by the Noon Lions Club. The Lions Club is also providing free vision screenings. For any animal lovers, Aggieland Pets with a Purpose will bring therapy animals.

The event is a free and not a fundraiser. The Lions Club is proud to be showcasing the work of local artists who are leading the activities.

Kids of all ages are welcomed, there will be activities for children as young as two years old.

The Noon Lions Club is looking for volunteers, for more information email artinthepark@csnoonlions.org.

Art-in-the-Park 2022 will be at Stephen Beachy Central Park from 10 a.m. to 2pm on Saturday May 14, 2022.

