The Cavalry FC sign another regiment of strong recruits

BRYAN, Texas -- The Cavalry continues to add more pieces to their ever-improving roster. This time the club welcomes two pairs of teammates from Northeast Texas Community College and the University of Charleston and a defenseman from the University of Pittsburgh.

The Cavalry FC welcomes a redshirt junior defender at the University of Pittsburgh, Anthony Harding! Harding came into his own at Pitt during the 2021 season, playing 6 more games that season than any previous year. The 22-year-old has experience in the National Premier Soccer League, playing for the Pittsburgh Hotspurs in their inaugural season in 2019 and 2020 summer seasons. Harding was a stellar high school and academy prospect, leading his high school team in goals and assists and was a member of the USL Super Y National team during his time in academy. The Cavalry is excited for Harding to bring his Steel City grit to the Brazos Valley this summer!

The next player joining the 2022 Cavalry roster is David Imbert, a 25-year-old midfielder from Annemasse, France. The French midfielder currently plays at Northeast Texas Community College, where he has ingrained himself as a terrific role player and a staple of the Eagles’ midfield since joining the team. In 2021, Imbert started in 6 games for NTCC where he scored 8 goals and assisted on another 4. Imbert scored 4 goals in the first half of his debut game for the Eagles against Trinity Valley on September 11th. This goal magnet will look to keep his offensive dominance rolling for the Cavalry this summer!

The Cavalry is excited to sign a young talented defenseman from Elche, Spain, Javier Sanchez! The 6′1″ Spaniard is a sophomore at the University of Charleston. Sanchez has only found this pitch in one game for the Golden Eagles, a dominant 8-0 win against Frostburg St in February of 2021. Sanchez has spent the past three summers playing for local and amateur clubs back in Spain, most recently Elche CF. The Cavalry FC expects Javier Sanchez to be a breakout star and lead the charge this summer!

The Cavalry welcomes another French midfielder from Northeast Texas Community College to the 2022 roster, Jordan Da Costa! Da Costa was a much-needed spark for NTCC’s disappointing start to the 2021 season. The Eagles started off 1-11 before Da Costa was subbed in to start for 3 games and led the team on a 3-game win streak to help end the season on a high note. Da Costa’s sensational stretch of games was recognized by the conference and he was named to the NJCAA All Region Team. The Cavalry expect the Jordan Da Costa to David Imbert “French connection” to be a great playmaking tool this season, given the fact they’ve spent time playing together at North Texas.

Another two college teammates will be pairing up this summer with the Cavalry as the club welcomes a goalkeeper from the University of Charleston, Marc Torrado. The Sophomore goalkeeper is from Valencia, Spain so not only does he share a college team with Javier Sanchez but also a nationality. Torrado has had an incredible two seasons in net for the Golden Eagles. As a freshman, the keeper started 10 games, where Torrado had 5 shutouts and during that time his team outscored their opponents 52-5. As a sophomore he took on an even bigger role, starting 16 games and never allowing his opponents to score more than once a game. Between Niklas Neuman and our newest addition Marc Torrado, the Cavalry look to hold the rest of the USL2 scoreless this summer!

The Brazos Valley Cavalry FC is excited to provide these players with an opportunity to continue to develop their skills and compete throughout the summer. Come to Edible Field on May 26th for the Cavalry FC home opener against AC Houston Sur at 7:30 PM CDT!

For tickets and information on the Cavalry 2021 season, go to https://www.bvcavalryfc.com/ or call (979) 779-PLAY. To follow all upcoming news and developments for the Cavalry, follow the team on social media at facebook.com/BVCavalryFC, Twitter @BVCavalryFC and Instagram @bvcavalryfc.

